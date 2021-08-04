Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor supervise construction work of Krishna Raj Bungalow

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday morning as the duo arrived at the under construction Krishna Raj Bungalow. They exchanged a hug with Alia carrying a coffee flask in her hand. Alia wore a white floral kurta, grey leggings and PVC heels while Neetu wore a simple blue T-shirt and blue jeans. However this time around RK was missing as he is in Delhi, busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen as lovers on the silver screen. Sharing frame for the first time as lead, the couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The sci-fi entertainer also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from this Alia Bhatt will also be seen in South biggie ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt has also announced her maiden production venture ‘Darlings’. She recently started shooting for the same with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for over three years now and she often makes appearances on Neetu's Instagram.