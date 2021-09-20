Alia Bhatt celebrates father Mahesh Bhatt's birthday, with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures from Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday party, which was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor. Alia took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the party. In two of them, she was seen holding up balloons behind Mahesh as he posed. The last photo shared by her featured not only the two of them but also Ranbir and Pooja. Mahesh held up his phone, which showed Soni and Shaheen being a part of the celebrations through a video call.

“73 years young! Happy birthday papa,” Alia captioned her post, adding heart and sun emojis. Pooja also posted photos from Mahesh’s birthday party, in which Alia was seen holding up the balloons to create a nice background for him to pose against. “The birthday boy... But don’t miss the setting girl!” she wrote.

Alia worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, which released last year. The film marked Alia’s first project with the director and her sister Pooja Bhatt.The actor is currently busy with several projects. She has wrapped up Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings and is currently shooting for Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites her with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.