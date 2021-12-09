Alia Bhatt couldn't stop smiling when asked if alphabet 'R' is lucky for her hinting the name of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are B-town's most high-profile couples and the duo often hit the headlines for their impending wedding. Alia and Ranbir are never shy to open up about their relationship in public. Specially Alia it is very clear that the actress is madly in love with Ranbir, she never fails to take Ranbir's name in public appearances.



Today also Alia Bhatt was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming film RRR, during talks she was asked if the letter 'R' is lucky for her hinting at Ranbir Kapoor's name to which Alia replied with a smile that "I am stunned. I don't have an answer. I am trying to be intelligent. Ummm... R is a lucky alphabet but so is A."

Alia also spoke about how she feels for being a part of SS Rajamouli's film, "It's a magical moment for me to be a part of Rajamouli's film, spectacle. I never expected this to come true. Can't wait for the film to release. Alia said.

Rajamouli's RRR is an action drama film that stars, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

On being asked about pressure and comparison with his previous movies, Rajamouli said he never intends to make similar films. "There are a lot of people obviously expecting the same kind of film after 'Baahubali'. But we can't keep making the same films again and again. I am aware of the expectations but I will be banking more on the story, the characters, the relationship between the characters, and the emotional high we get while watching them," he added.