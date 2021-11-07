Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted checking on the progress of their under-construction bungalow. The star couple was accompanied by Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor. In one of the videos, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were seen indulged in a serious discussion about the house. Ranbir Kapoor waved to the paparazzi as he arrived to inspect the site of his new house. In February too, Alia Bhatt had joined her beau Ranbir Kapor to inspect the construction site in Bandra. The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.



Ranbir and Alia will move into Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot. A few months ago, Ranbir had spoken up about his marriage plans, where he said that ‘the deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” Ranbir said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand.Meanwhile, amid the ongoing speculation about Ranbir and Alia’s marriage, there have been reports that the star couple won’t tie the knot this year even though they are eagerly looking forward to the marriage. Earlier there were reports suggesting the love birds will get married in December this year. The couple also had a blast celebrating Diwali. On the work front, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their respective films. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi recently locked January 6, 2022, as its release date. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera would hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

