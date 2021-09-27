Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot in Jodhpur couple scouting for locations?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are B-town's most high profile couples and the duo often hit the headlines for their impending wedding. Now the latest buzz is that the couple are scouting for wedding venues. A paparazzi Instagram account posted pictures of Alia and RK as the couple was papped outside the Jodhpur airport on Sunday. The two kept it casual. Alia donned a plain T-shirt paired with a printed jacket and denim jeans. Ranbir opted for an all-burgundy outfit, sneakers and a cap.

Ranbir will turn a year older on Tuesday, September 28. Last year, he spent his birthday with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia. While he had lunch with Neetu and Riddhima, he was seen posing with two birthday cakes in a picture posted by Alia. Last year, Ranbir revealed that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. Speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.” On the work front, Alia and Ranbir have interesting projects in the pipeline. Both will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Besides that, Alia's projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir has Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next in his kitty.