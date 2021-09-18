Alia Bhatt shares a unseen pink bikini pic from her Maldives vacation

Alia Bhatt recently had the time of her life in the Maldives with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The two have been friends since their childhood days. Today, as Akansha celebrates her birthday, Alia wished her best friend with a adorable post. Alia took to Instagram to drop a stunning throwback photo from her vacation. The two could be seen clad in swimsuits. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "happy birthday my universe." Alia is seen clad in a pink bikini with a white skirt over it. She rounded it off with shades. On the other hand, the birthday girl was seen clad in a purple swimsuit with a printed white and black shirt. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty last year, which also starred Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh. She also finished shooting for her next project Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer. The film also stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. Her upcoming film also include, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and veteran Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.