Alia Bhatt stuns in a sun kissed blue strapless bikini

Alia Bhatt is one of B-town's most loved stars and the Raazi actress recently shared a new picture, where the gorgeous beauty can be seen soaking in the sun.In the picture, shared on Instagram, the actor wore a blue bikini top looking absolutely breathtaking. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “We are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within (camera emoji) by my very own starlight @shaheenb.” Alia's latest vacation comes shortly after she and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor travelled to Jodhpur last month. The couple rang in Ranbir's birthday at a luxury resort in the city.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.