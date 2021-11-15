Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi avoids clash with RRR, to release in February 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has a new release date. Bankrolled by Pen Studios, the film will release on February 18, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier supposed to release in January 2022 when it would have clashed with RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia, as well as Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. The film that was delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic, just a month ago the makers had announced January 6 2022 as the release date.

The period film, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.Alia also announced the change in release date on her official instagram account.'Gangubai Kathiawadi' so stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi play extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of television actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.