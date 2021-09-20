Alia Bhatt's new commercial mocking Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan sparks controversy

Bridal wear brand Mohey's new advertisement featuring Alia Bhatt was released a few days ago.The ad states that the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan should be redefined as Kanyamaan. Mohey’s new advertisement shows Alia Bhatt questioning the conventional Hindu marriage system wherein families ‘give away’ their daughters to another family they wed in.“Everyone said she is a ‘paraya dhan’. Don’t spoil her too much but he did not pay heed to such people. But at the same time, he did not say that I am neither ‘parayi’ nor ‘dhan”, Bhatt is seen saying in the 1 minute 40-second-long ad. “Am I an object to be separated, become a paraiah and be given away to someone else? Why only Kanyadaan? New idea is to believe in Kanyamaan,” the Raazi actor is seen as saying in the ad.

Soon after the ad was released on Manyavar’s official YouTube page, netizens started questioning the brand’s latest ad campaign against the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan. The company, in a detailed statement, said: “In India, weddings are all about rituals and traditions that bring about a happy union. These age-old rituals have been an intrinsic part of our society and one of the most important being ‘Kanyadaan’. Harping upon this ritual and the conventional thought behind it, Mohey’s recent DVC featuring Alia Bhatt tries to promote a more inclusive and equal space for women in marriage and in life.” The company statement said completely adhering to traditions and being reverent to rituals, this film takes a modern stance on the conventional belief. Alia Bhatt said she believes in this thought and it’s very close to her heart. “I am glad that I could be a part of this film and convey a message that might bring about a positive change in society.” Vedant Modi, CMO, Manyavar, said its brand Mohey has always symbolised progressive women. “Through this commercial, we have tried to bring about a shift in the mindset of the general populace while being respectful and fervent towards our traditions and rituals. ”Some lauded Manyavar's progressive thinking, others called #Kanyamaan the new way of live. Some fans were confused what "social evil" the fashion brand was trying to address, while others slammed the bridal wear's "anti-Hindu" propaganda.

