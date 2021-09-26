Amala Paul sets Instagram on fire in a red strapless bikini

Amala Paul has posted a scorching new picture in a bikini with a thoughtful caption that has got everyone talking. The actress in a lenghty note wrote, "A woman who is in the process of learning to know, accept and love herself on all levels, Mind Body and Spirit. A woman who, because she focuses on personal growth and self awareness, experiences a life, increasingly filled with peace, love, joy, passion and fun. A woman that understands that she has unlimited capacity to make her life anything she wants. A woman who is inspired to give to those around her because of her sense of gratitude and abundance."

Amala Paul has been regaling audiences with her performance in films Aadai, Kutty Story among others. She first gained recognition for playing the title role in Mynaa, receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal. On the work front, the actress had treated her fans to the glimpse of her next project. The actor shared a teaser poster of her upcoming sci-fi crime thriller titled Kudi Yadamaithe. Sharing the poster, Amala wrote, “Quite excited to announce my next- #KudiYedamaithe and need I say, you’re gonna be intriuged. The thrill begins soon.” Apart from Amala, the series will star Rahul Vijay in a key role. The series, created by Ram Vignesh, has been directed by Lucia and U Turn-fame filmmaker Pwan Kumar. The show will see Amala Paul playing a no-nonsense, fierce cop while Rahul Vijay is cast in the role of a delivery boy.