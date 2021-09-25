Amarkant Dubey 'cooks up' his role in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'

Mumbai, Sep 25 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' actor Amarkant Dubey has opened up about his role of a cook who is a big foodie and how he relates to his on-screen character.

"I am a big foodie too. The character is Punjabi. As I have done a lot of work in the field of voicing, I didn't face any problem. I really like the character. I believe every day we get to learn so as and when the scene is performed, I get into the character. If the director likes the scene, I feel happy," he said.

He further shared about the role of his character in bringing twists to the story. "In the serial their academy is for commando training. There is a mess in the academy and 'Baba Dilbagh' is in charge and a chef too. He is old and working for 16 years in the mess. Whenever they want to twist the story, they bring 'Baba Dilbagh'. He's a comic relief. I have certain restrictions Sudhir thought before giving me the role. As I stay in the mess, I don't have to walk much," he added.

Nowadays, there are good roles for actors of all ages, even those who are over 50 years old. He commented on the same: "People say that in my age bracket, there are a lot of artistes who have stopped working so there are not many artistes of this age. If I get work, I will do it. I can do all sorts of work. I have done a lot of negative roles. I did positive ones as well."

He talks about his age-old association with the producers Seema and Sudhir Sharma and concluded: "The sponsored programmes that I used to write for radio, I used to direct for an ad agency in Worli, and Sudhir came there for voicing. Sudhir had come to Mumbai just then. Then we had a good tuning. I had a sponsored programme for which I wrote and directed 100 to 150 stories. There as a hero, I used to take Sudhir. Then Seema came and they got married afterwards. My association with Sudhir is from that time. Sudhir respects me."

