Amazon Prime Video announces new stand-up acts

Popular comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shankar Chugani, Ramya Ramapriya and Aadar Malik are all set to tickle the audience's funny bone with their new stand-up acts on Amazon Prime Video.

Titled 'Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts', the special series will feature back to back fifteen-minute stand-up sets from the above-mentioned artists.

As per a statement, the one-hour special will kick off with a hilarious comic act with 'Comicstaan-Season 2' contestant Shreeja Chaturvedi who will try to make viewers laugh with some funny anecdotes from her time spent in different towns across India.

The joyride will continue with another comedian Shankar Chugani. His upcoming act is titled 'selling myself short'. The comedy quotient will then continue with a fun act from Ramya Ramapriya. Her act is a funny reflection of her 'lack of enthusiasm' described in tales that are bound to keep you laughing throughout her stand-up act.

The laughter saga will culminate with Aadar Malik, who recently showed his comic potential in 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse'.

Excited about his act, Shankar Chugani said, "Comedy is my way of making a living. I am truly grateful to the streaming giant for giving me the perfect platform to cheer up audiences globally. I've been eagerly waiting to perform live and I thank Amazon Prime Video for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Aadar has dedicated his upcoming act to his grandmother.

"I love doing what I do and this set is particularly special to me as it is dedicated to my grandmother, who will always be one of the most special women in my life. I'm sure the audience will find the act very relatable and respond to it with roars of laughter. Comedy is one of the most loved genres on Amazon Prime Video and I am glad to have this opportunity to entertain and amuse the audience," he said.

'Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts' will be launched on August 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor