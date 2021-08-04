Amazon Prime Video unveils glorious ensemble poster of Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

A day after piquing the interests of fans by releasing the much-awaited trailer of Camila Cabello starrer 'Cinderella', Amazon Prime Video unveiled a vibrant ensemble poster of the film on Thursday.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Amazon Prime Video, in addition to the marvellous trailer launch, has unveiled the glowing and vibrant ensemble poster of 'Cinderella'. The poster looks classy and chic and is sure to double up the fans' excitement and anticipation for the film.

The caption read,"@camila_cabello is our queen."

The poster features Camila in the titular role, Idina Menzel as her step-mother, Billy Porter as Fab-G, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert along with Pierce Brosnan, and Minnie Driver as King Rowan and Queen Beatrice.

Written and directed by 'Pitch Perfect' creator Kay Cannon, 'Cinderella' will get to the audiences a unique take on the iconic story of this princess who is challenging the ordinary to realise the big dreams she has. Starring Camila in the lead, this film will be a stir on the traditional tale.

Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. The idea for the new take on Cinderella came from an original idea from Corden.

The hotly-anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila and Idina.

The film will launch exclusively around the world in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

