Amidst divorce rumours Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today and on the special occasion the veteran actress penned a long note her hubby.Sharing a collage of pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony, Shilpa wrote, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin…#12Years #promises #commitment #marriage #faith #family #gratitude #blessed."

The pictures show Shilpa as a bride in a red silk saree and jewellery. Raj is seen as a groom in a matching sherwani, turban and sehra. The two are seen performing the rituals as per Hindu tradition. Earlier in August-Sptember, Raj was embroiled in a porn films case and he has been accused of making and publishing porn films through his apps. After spending 60 days in jail due to his alleged involvement Raj walked home on bail.The businessman was inactive on Twitter and Instagram ever since his arrest in the porn films case. Raj is accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.