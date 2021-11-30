Amit Sadh tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

Kai Po Che actor Amit Sadh has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media handles to share the update with his fans and well-wishers. In a lengthy instagram post, Sadh wrote, 'Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all.'

As soon as he shared the note, his well-wishers and friends posted messages in the comments section. “Get well soon, take care,” wrote Anushka Arora. Vindhya Tiwary commented, “Please take care.” Gautam Rode and Neeraj Gaba also wished Amit a speedy recovery. The actor has been seen in Bollywood films such as 'Kai Po Che', 'Guddu Rangeela', 'Sarkar 3' and others. On the work front, Amit Sadh has Breathe Season 3 in the pipeline. The actor had announced last month that he has started shooting for the third season of his popular Amazon Prime Video series Breathe, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

