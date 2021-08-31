Amit Sadh's short film 'Ek Jhalak' to stream on Amazon miniTv

Mumbai, Aug 31 Actor Amit Sadh's award-winning short film 'Ek Jhalak' will premiere on Amazon miniTv at at zero subscription cost.

The light-hearted 19-minute film has been written and directed by Deepmala and produced by The Visual House (TVH). The film stars Amit Sadh in the lead, along with Sushma Seth, Ashish Ghosh and Zeeshan Ayyub as the narrator.

The short film earned a special mention at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, besides winning the Audience Choice Award and Critics Choice Award at the Tagore International Film Festival.

Speaking about the launch, Amit Sadh said: "'Ek Jhalak' is an interesting approach to romance, with a surprise twist, and I cannot wait to see how the viewers receive it."

Adding to this, Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Content at Amazon, said: "'Ek Jhalak' makes an excellent addition to the miniTV content library, which already features a host of exclusive titles across popular genres. This is part of our ongoing endeavour to amplify viewer experience with a roster of handpicked homegrown stories. I am confident that this short film will resonate well with our hundreds and millions of customers on the Amazon shopping app."

The film will premier on Amazon miniTv on September 1.

