Amit Tandon: Much of the inspiration for comedy comes from my family

New Delhi, Aug 19 Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon's observational humour has always hit the chords with his audience. He was one of the first few comed to step onto comedy shows on OTT.

Talking about what makes his shows popular, Amit told : "Much of the inspiration for my scripts comes from my family. This is why most of my comedy is about being middle class, managing kids and parents, and finding a balance in my married life."

Amit has collaborated as a writer with comedian Gursimran Khamba for the upcoming satirical comedy show 'Chalo Koi Baat Nahi'.

Sharing the concept of the satirical show, he said "In 2019, I and Khamba started working on different concepts. Sketch plus stand up was the format that Sony found most appealing. The process of writing every sketch was that first, we would decide what we wanted to say, which is very important for satire. Then, we would brainstorm different ways in which we can do that."

He continued, "Once the project was commissioned, we got four more writers on board from different backgrounds - Manuj Chawla, Rohan Desai, Mohd Anas, and Gurleen Pannu. Finally, the script and storyline was done by two writers and then everyone contributed to punching it up."

Amit Tandon was part of 'Comed of the World', one of the initial comedy shows on OTT. Amit believes that stand-up comedy has come a long way. "In the last 10 years, stand-up comedy has moved from being one of those elite entertainment sources which were limited to small pubs and clubs of Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore to being a very mass-consumed entertainment form. Today the shows are happening in not just cosmopolitan cities but also in cities like Kanpur, Bilaspur, Gwalior, etc."

"The comedy shows are even happening in tier-three cities and people are coming out in huge numbers. Earlier it was limited to English comedy largely and the consumer was the well-travelled Indian who has seen live comedy in clubs in London or New York. But now it's everybody thanks to YouTube and regional comedy has picked up from English to Hindi and we have comed from different parts of the world."

'Chalo Koi Baat Nahi' will be released on August 20 on Sony LIV.

