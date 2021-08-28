Amitabh Bachchan faces water shortage at his Mumbai residence

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share that he is facing water issues at home. He said that he woke up at 6 in the morning, as he had an early shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, ‘only to find the water has stopped in the home system’. He also added an apology to his fans for including them in the ‘domestic issue’.In a blog post, Amitabh wrote that his body was ‘tired’ and he had an early shoot for KBC. “So I have been up since 6... ONLY to find the water has stopped in the home system! So as the system starts again, I am getting time to connect... Will see for another 5 and then off to work as is and get ready in the vanity.”

“Oh dear, such a bother... Sorry to include you in all this domestic issue but… OK, I am off... A bit of a trying DAY today,” he added. He also talked about his film, Chehre, releasing in theatres in ‘some states, not all over’. “So we wait for the protocol to improve. Till then...here we are at work,” he wrote. On the work front, Big B has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty. He will be next seen in ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘MayDay’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Project-K’. The veteran superstar was last seen in ‘Chehre’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, and Rhea Chakraborty in key roles.