Amitabh Bachchan fractures his toe

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently in recovery mode after suffering from a fractured toe. The senior actor took to his official blog and dropped a picture of his fractured toe as he opened up about working despite all odds. Sharing a glimpse of his ongoing quiz show, he revealed his traditional look for the upcoming Navratri episode where he is seen sporting a camouflage ‘sock like’ shoe for protecting the broken toe. Since the start of the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati season, Amitabh has hosted a number of celebrities on the show.



These include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty. The veteran actor is quite active on social media and on Daughters' Day, the actor posted a video compilation of many old photos from his daughter Shweta Bachchan's childhood. The 78-year-old was last seen in Rumy Jafry's Chehre. He is currently hosting the 13th season of the TV reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.