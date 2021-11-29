Amitabh Bachchan got emotional on the 1000th episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

What is better than to host your daughter on your own show, yes this is amazing and it is going to happen soon. The Bollywood King Amitabh Bachchan is going to host his daughter Shweta Bachchan on the quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

Amitabh Bachchan is the host of the Hindi quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' He is going to complete his 1000 episodes, Shweta and Navya will be featured on the hot seats. In the latest promo shared by Sony, it is seen that Shweta and Navya are the two guests for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' Shweta asked her father how he feels about the show completing 1000 episodes, replying to this Amitabh said "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world had changed)." The promo also shows the former winners of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' In later part of the promo, Amitabh continues to play the game with Shweta and Navya and says, “khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatm nahi hua hai, hai ki nahi? (lets take the game forward because the game is yet not over, isn't it)?”

After seeing the promo the fans also got emotional and cheered the King, A fan said, “Sony, you have created history but never remove Amitabh, no one is better than him.” Another complained, “I have been trying ever since the show started but my name is yet to come.”