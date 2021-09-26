Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post for Shweta Bachchan on Daughter’s Day

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father and today on Daughter's Day, the Sholay star took to Instagram and shared a post for his daughter, Shweta. The veteran actor wrote, “Happy Daughter’s Day, betiyan na hoti, samaj, sanskriti, sab ke sab nadarit,” with a laughing emoticon and a heart.

Unlike most members in her family, Shweta Bachchan has preferred to stay away from films, as she has confessed that she is ‘terrified’ to see the amount of trolling, backlash, hate her brother and father receive. Her daughter Navya Nanda has steered clear of the showbiz industry as well, and has found her own company, Ara Health.

Earlier, when Shweta unveiled her first ever luxury collection at a show in Mumbai, the actor shared pictures from the event and wrote, “progeny pride .. moist eyes, ever to se achievement of kids .. love you Mama.”Shweta wore a denim jacket from her collection which had Amitabh’s portrait on the sleeve. Expressing his happiness, the actor wrote on his blog, “A day of glory and pride .. when progeny excels .. when they achieve .. when they bring the eyes to moisten .. when independent hard work fructifies and the World sees and applauds .. when you see the glimmer and glow in the countenance.” He added, “Love to you Shweta .. and the pride you give to all of us.”Amitabh went on to share a collage of his and Shweta’s throwback pictures, as a child and an adult. Amazed by her evolution, Amitabh captioned the throwback pics on Instagram, “ kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala. love you Mama.” Actor Ronit Roy reacted to Amitabh’s post, “How lovely. Children are such a source of life and joy.”