Amitabh Bachchan, several other actors extend greetings on Hindi Diwas

To mark Hindi Diwas on Tuesday, several actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Shilpa Shetty expressed their love for the language over social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting essay on his Instagram post and added an equally interesting caption to it.

He penned, "Hindi divas ki anek shubhakaamnaye. Hamaare ek priye mitr ne ye ek nibandh, jise unke ek mitr ne unhe bheja tha, mujhe bheja, aur mujhe laga ki ye bahut hee adbhut ullekh, aap ko bhej doon !!" (Many happy returns of Hindi Day. A dear friend of mine sent me this essay, which was sent to him by one of his friends, and I thought I would pass on this wonderful write-up to you!!)

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram Story and posted the message, "Hindi Diwas ki shubhkamnaye."

This translates to: "Happy Hindi Day."

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a photo capturing piles of books in Hindi.

Along with it he penned, ""Hindi" humare desh ki "anek" sunder bhashao mein se ek hai. Hindi Sahitya ek manoranjan aur gyan ka bhandar hai jise padhna hamesha se meri ruchi rahi hai. Hindi anek lehjo mein boli jaati hai jismein haryanvi lehja mera sarvpriye hai kyuki vo meri matrbhasha hai. #hindi_diwas#HindiDiwas." (Hindi is one of the many beautiful languages of our country. Hindi literature is a storehouse of entertainment and knowledge, which I have always been interested in reading. Hindi is spoken in many accents from which the Haryanvi accent is my favourite because it is my mother tongue. #Hindi_Day#HindiDay.)

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram Story and extended her greetings for the day.

"hindi hindi hindi hindi hindi hindi diwas ki hardik shubhkamnaye." (hindi hindi hindi hindi hindi happy Hindi Day).

Hindi was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor