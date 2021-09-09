Amitabh Bachchan shares unveiling video of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a video showcasing the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal for 2021. Big B had captioned the unveiling video. This is the 88th year of the Lalbaugcha Raja celebrations.

T 4023 - ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JWUDw5Vs4I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2021

According to a statement shared on its website, this year's Ganeshotsav from September 10, 2021 to September 19, 2021 will be celebrated in accordance with the guidelines set by the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the state police in wake of the outbreak.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and is super interactive with the contestants.The statement added that all 'darshan' will be conducted online. On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Rumy Jafry’s Chehre. He has ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Butterly’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Good Bye’, an untitled project by Nag Ashwin and the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ opposite Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

