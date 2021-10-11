Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of pan masala brand

Bollywood's veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has announced his withdrawal from the advertising campaign of pan masala brand Kamla Pasand on Monday.

Bachchan, in a recent blog post, revealed that he stepped down as the face of a paan masala brand as he was "unaware" of some of the details.

The statement shared on his blog, which said "From the office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan", read, "Kamala Pasand ... a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week."

The statement continued, "Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion."

This move comes as the actor ringed into his 79th birthday and also weeks after the national anti-tobacco organisation had reportedly requested him to refrain from endorsing pan masala as it could help prevent youngsters from getting addicted to tobacco.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor