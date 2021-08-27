Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard transferred after reports of Rs 1.5 crore salary goes viral

Police constable Jitendra Shinde, who was assigned the responsibility of being Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard, was transferred to DB Marg Police Station on Thursday by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale after reports emerged that he was earning Rs 1.5 crore a year. According to the police officials, Shinde was working as a bodyguard to Amitabh Bachchan since 2015. The actor is given X-category security, which means that there are four police constables appointed to guard him two constables each during day and night, of which one was Shinde. The officials claimed that he was transferred as per the new transfer policy issued by Nagrale. It says that no constable will work at one posting for more than five years.

While the officials also added that they are conducting an enquiry to ascertain the facts on his annual income and show cause notice will be issued to him. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Chehre’ has released today. The film is directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'souza and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Big B will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji directed 'Brahmastra'. This sci-fi drama stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy essaying key roles. Big B will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn’s ‘May Day’ and ‘Good Bye’.