'An Incredible 6 Years': Melissa Benoist bids farewell as production wraps on 'Supergirl' final season

After a successful six-year run, the DC comic's series, 'Supergirl' has officially wrapped production on its final season. Actor Melissa Benoist, who starred in the lead role since 2015, bid farewell to the show's cast and crew in a heartfelt social media post.

The 32-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her with costars Chyler Leigh and David Harewood.

Along with it, she wrote, "Thank you for an incredible 6 years--the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week, that's a wrap on @supergirlcw."

On her Instagram story, Benoist also shared a masked-up selfie of herself in costume. "Saying goodbye to this glyph," she wrote atop the image.

A spokesperson for The CW, in September 2020 had told People magazine, that 'Supergirl' was coming to an end after season 6. The program originally aired on CBS before The CW picked it up for season 2.

At the time, Benoist said that she was "humbled" and "speechless" by the "incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world."

"To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," she wrote on Instagram.

In March, Benoist told Entertainment Weekly that everyone involved in the series came to a consensus that it was the right time to wrap things up.

Benoist said she was offered the opportunity to help shape her character's ending heading into the production of the final season. Though her suggestion was ultimately shut down, she is fond of how the show will end.

As per Deadline, the final run of 'Supergirl' will start on Tuesday, August 24, on The CW at 9 PM ET and PT. Season 6 will have 20 episodes, which means it will be around for a couple of months.

( With inputs from ANI )

