Anand Gandhi announces 1-minute cinematic reel on life on Mars

Mumbai, Nov 27 Anand Gandhi changed the landscape of Hindi cinema with his directorial and production ventures like 'Ship Of Theseus', 'Tumbbad', 'An Insignificant Man' and 'OK Computer'.

The filmmaker, who is known for a different kind of cinema surrounding offbeat topics, has announced his next titled 'The Future of Living TERRA', a 1-minute reel format short film, which follows the theme of terraforming Mars.

Anand took to his social media to announce the film with its poster. He captioned the picture, "From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking Tune into Instagram's Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) - Terra directed by me. Coming Soon on Voot Instagram & Voot."

The poster features an astronaut walking on what looks like the red crust of Mars, with his back facing the sun. Soon after, admiration started pouring in for Anand with fans and audience expressing their excitement. The film spins the concept of reels and aims to tell a compelling story in the shortest possible time frame.

