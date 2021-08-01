Ananya Panday shines in a bikini top on the magazine cover of Cosmopolitan India

Ananya Panday is ruling hearts, ever since she marked her Bollywood debut in Punit Malhotra's high school drama Student of the Year 2. She continues to be a sensation with the younger generation. Ananya is also a social media sensation and her popularity online just keeps growing by leaps and bounds. She currently enjoys a following of over 19 million fans but also has to deal with her share of trolls.

Now, posing for Cosmopolitan India, Ananya Panday actress Ananya Panday set the internet on fire with her sultry pose. She captioned the post, "sugar & spice & everything nice." Ishaan Khatter dropped fire and red chilli emojis. "Looking faaaaabbbbb," wrote Farah Khan, while Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda, Deanne Panday, and Maheep Kapoor all dropped fire mojis in the comments section.On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it marks her debut in Telugu films. The film is set to release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

