Ananya Panday tries to grab limelight from Katrina Vicky’s wedding pics with her sensual pic

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to show her appreciation for newly weds Katrina and Vicky. However, her quirky caption left everyone in splits. On the stars' wedding day on Thursday, sharing pictures of herself in a pink off-shoulder dress, Ananya captioned them, “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hi! #FilmfareOTTAwards."

Actor Mrunal Thakur commented on the pictures by saying, “Hahaha, caption! Hello cutie." Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “So pretty!" One fan commented, “Katrina or Vicky toh photo he nahi share kar rahe they. Kam se kam aapne photos toh share kari (Katrina and Vicky were not even sharing picture. At least you shared yours).” Several fans reacted with the laughing-out-loud emoji on Ananya's post, with one writing: “Caption is right.”On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli. She recently concluded filming for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, in which she will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She will also act alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick Liger. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, directed by Zoya Akhtar alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.