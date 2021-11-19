Andaman and Nicobar Unit of Congress files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her Independence remark

Actress Kangana Ranaut again got into trouble. The Andaman and Nicobar unit of Congress has lodged a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for her remark on Independence. The complaint was filed on Wednesday at Aberdeen Police Station hereby Andaman and Nicobar Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee zonal coordinator (South Andaman) Zubaida Begum.

The Bollywood actor's comment was absolutely "shocking and highly objectionable and in bad taste. It also defies decency, dignity, and decorum, which is expected from a person who is conferred with one of the highest awards," Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee president Rangalal Halder said in the statement.

Kangana Ranaut in her recent interview with Times summit described India's Independence as "bheek", or alms, and declared that the country attained "real freedom" in 2014. She was apparently referring to Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister that year.

After this statement, she is been highly criticized by the netizens, B-Town celebs, and politicians.