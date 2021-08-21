Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to amplify voices of Afghans fighting for 'basic human rights'

Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie joined social media giant Instagram in order to use her enormous reach to speak about the turmoil in Afghanistan and amplify voices of people fighting for their "basic human rights" across the globe.

Jolie on Friday shared a heartbreaking letter sent to her by a teen girl from Afghanistan in which she highlighted "how due to the fear of the Taliban they have been abandoned from their basic human rights such as education."

Sharing the handwritten letter, Jolie wrote, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

The actor who has gained more than 4 million followers within less than a day of her Instagram debut, further wrote, "So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Jolie recalled the day when she was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where she met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban.

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand," she wrote.

A source close to the 'Maleficent' actor explained to People magazine the reason behind the actor joining the social media platform.

"Angie felt compelled to join in a moment when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. From her point of view, if she's able to be a part of the effort to amplify their voices, then she felt it was reason enough to join and use her platform," the source said.

For the unversed, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion.

Taliban recently in a conference assured that they are a more moderate force, promising peace and women's rights, but the Afghans and national security are doubtful of those assurances.

As per People magazine, Nobel prize-winning human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, also expressed her worries for women, minorities, and human rights advocates in Afghanistan.

"We watch in complete shock as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," she tweeted. Malala was shot by a Taliban gunman when she was 15 and a student in Pakistan.

Many Afghan citizens are currently seeking safety from the Taliban after the withdrawal of US troops.

Several Hollywood celebrities including 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston, Bette Midler, Sophia Bush, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette among others also took to their social media handles to express sorrow for the people of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had earlier also addressed the crisis on their Archewell website, urging their followers to help.

( With inputs from ANI )

