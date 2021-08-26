Anjum Faikh roped to play Priya's sister in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Aug 26 Anjum Faikh has been roped in to play the sister of actress Disha Parmar's character in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. She believes her character in the show will allow me to push her limits as an actor and something extraordinary will come out of it.

Faikh said: "I am super pleased to be a part of such an iconic show. I believe my character in the show will allow me to push my limits as an actor and something extraordinary will come out of it. Since the show is based on urban loneliness and mature love, it's like a breath of fresh air from the usual saas-bahu dramas on television."

"I am really looking forward to trying something new and building a wonderful camaraderie with my co-stars on the show," she added.

The season 2 of the show will star Nakuul Mehta and Disha, who will be seen portraying the much loved characters of Ram and Priya.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' will air on Sony Entertainment Television from August 30.

