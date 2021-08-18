'Ankahi Kahaniya', anthology based on love stories, to release on Sep 17

Mumbai, Aug 18 An anthology based on love tales titled "Ankahi Kahaniya" starring Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale, is set to release on September 17 on Netflix.

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three acclaimed directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology goes through the winding paths of longing and love.

Talking about her film, Ashwiny said: "With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through."

She added: "I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact. "

Abhishek Chaubey revealed that his story is of a city in the 1980's.

"And young love in the world of single screen theatres. When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one's especially close to my heart. And I'm really excited for everyone to watch it!" he added.

Speaking about the genre and storytelling filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, "Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of 'Ankahi Kahaniya' thriving story theme."

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said: "As we expand our film slate in India, we are thrilled to announce our new anthology film, Ankahi Kahaniyan. These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor