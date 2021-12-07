Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain invite Maha Governor to their wedding, photo goes viral

Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are getting married soon. Photos of their pre-wedding ceremony went viral on social media. Ankita recently met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Vicky and Ankita have invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the wedding.

Sharing a photo of Bhagat Singh Koshyari's visit, Ankita wrote in the caption, "I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan." In the photo, Ankita and Vicky are seen handing over their wedding card to Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

According to media reports, Ankita will tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14. The wedding will be held between December 12 and December 14 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Ankita is very active on social media.