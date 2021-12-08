Ankita Lokhande hospitalised, days before her wedding, advised complete rest

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain in December, has been reportedly hospitalised. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress was admitted in a suburban hospital on Tuesday. Ankita has been advised bed rest by doctors. The wedding preparations have been on in full swing at Ankita and Vicky's house. The two will get married in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt. A few days ago, Shraddha Arya, a close friend of the couple, had also disclosed their wedding card.

Talking about their pre-wedding festivities, Ankita had a fun bachelorette bash which saw the presence of many popular faces in the showbiz including Srishty Rode and Shraddha Arya. The actress wore a burgundy dress to celebrate her last days as a maiden. There was another ceremony held recently where both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attires. According to a report by ETimes, the couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 12, 13 and 14.In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years.

