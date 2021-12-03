Ankita Lokhande shares glimpses of her pre-wedding rituals with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain are all set to officially tie the knot this month as they have already kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities. In the recent pictures shared by Vicky Jain and Ankita, the duo is seen dressed in traditional attires and are all smiles. She also shared a glimpse into her bachelorette party which was attended by many of her friends from the Television fraternity namely Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. She donned a wine-coloured dress for the occasion as she shared the pictures online. Lokhande also penned a note for her friends for making her night special.

As per the ETimes, all the rituals pre-wedding to wedding festivities will take place from December 12 to 14. “The wedding invite has been shared with their loved ones. The mehendi ceremony will take place on December 12 followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, the couple will have a haldi ceremony and in the evening will be sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening," said a source. The source also revealed that all the events will have unique themes. “While the theme for mehendi is bright pop and vibrant attire, engagement will be all glitz and glam. The haldi ceremony will be a yellow-themed celebration and sangeet will be Indo-western,” added the source. Ankita was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence last year. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI.