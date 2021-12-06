Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain invite Maharashtra Governor for wedding

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain, the actress recently, invited the Governor of Maharashtra to their wedding. Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote, "I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan."

In the photos, Ankita can be seen dressed in a white saree and Vicky complemented her in a white shirt and black trousers. They were seen handing over the card to the governor. Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding festivities have already begun. A few days back, the two shared several photos, in which, they were seen wearing a ‘mundavalya’ (a Maharashtrian head gear worn during wedding ceremonies). Ankita had draped a green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony. Sharing the photo, Ankita wrote, "Sacred. #AnVikikahani. #preweddingfestivities." Earlier, Ankita was in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, but post their breakup, the actress found love in Vicky who is a businessman by profession.