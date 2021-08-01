Ankita shares a steamy kiss with boyfriend Vicky Jain as he turns a year older

Ankita Lokhande has shared a video from her boyfriend Vicky Jain's birthday celebrations which has now gone viral. Ankita surprised her beau with a pair of Apple AirPods Max as the couple shared a steamy kiss. Ankita is seen in joggers and a hoodie holding a set of headphones in her hand. She asks Vicky to turn and just when he asks for his birthday gift, she surprises him with a smart headphone set. Vicky's reaction was priceless and he hugged Ankita out of excitement.

"Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man," Ankita wrote in the caption of her post. Several of their industry friends, such as Dalljiet Kaur and Kishwer Merchant, took to the comments section to extend their best wishes for Vicky. Ankita Lokhande often shares photos and videos with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. The actress had also penned an appreciation post for Vicky Jain a day after her late former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary.