Ankitt Mohan and Ruchi Savarn blessed with a baby boy

Actors Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan are proud parents of a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on Tuesday, December 7. Ankit to social media to share the good news. While Ruchi is known for playing Disha in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, Ankit Mohan was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons. Ruchi and Ankit tied the knot in December 2015. The couple have been regularly sharing pictures from the maternity photoshoot on social media. Sharing the good news on his Instagram stories, Ankit Mohan wrote, "7th Blessed with the best. Har har Mahadev (sic)."

Sharing his excitement with indianexpress.com, Ankitt said that he cannot express his joy in words. He said that he did not want to leave his wife alone and thus insisted on being with her in the operation theatre. “It was so emotional for both of us and I didn’t want to leave her side. I saw the whole process of my baby’s birth. It was overwhelming yet special. The nurses were in shock seeing me do everything for the baby, from feeding to cleaning and napping and even carrying him around. I was actually talking to him and I feel I have made a bond with him. I look forward to having a best friend and partner in workout.”The actor added that both Ruchi Savarn and the baby are fine and will be home soon.The love story of Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn started on the sets of their show Ghar Aaja Pardesi. They got married on December 2 in Nagpur and threw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai.



