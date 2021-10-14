Annaatthe' Teaser: Superstar Rajinikanth returns with a bang

The much-awaited teaser of Annaatthe was released on Thursday introduces viewers to Palsamy, played by Rajinikanth. The roughly two minute-long teaser is a celebration of Rajinikanth taking on several people who have wronged the village he represents. The film will be a Deepavali release for the actor, who announced his decision to abandon his political plans due to his health situation, earlier this year.

The film’s release was earlier postponed multiple times owing to production delays caused by the pandemic. Arguably, shooting for Annaatthe must have been a very taxing experience for Rajinikanth. In a way, the film’s production tested both the physical and emotional limits of the 70-year-old star. Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.