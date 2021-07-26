'AntarAKt': Anupam Kher bats for personal transformation through learning platform

With an aim to empower people, veteran star Anupam Kher announced the launch of 'AntarAKt'--a platform for learning, growing and helping people to evolve into the best version of themselves. The platform aims to provide a wholesome experience by bringing together pioneers and experts from the field of personal transformation.

As per the initiative's official website, AntarAkt is the dream initiative and product of Kher's philosophy - The best thing about you is you.

"It aims to bridge the gap between 'can't' and 'will' and hopes to make a difference in your life by helping you uncover the best version of yourself. AntarAkt aims to provide you the right tools and life skills to help you reach your true potential through a series of innovative signature programs based on scientific research and experience,' the website said.

Speaking about the initiative, Kher said, "All that we do in life can be meaningless at times, without us being well. Being well means not only being physically well but being mentally and emotionally sound. The past few months have laid great emphasis on mental and emotional health and have made us realize its significance in our functioning and overall sense of well-being."

As per a release, AntarAKt will focus on mental well-being like understanding oneself, dealing with emotions in oneself and others, dealing with negative emotions like stress, being mindful in one's thoughts and actions and cultivating positive mental health practices like work-life balance, resilience, setting boundaries, nurturing successful relationships and growing in happiness.

AntarAKt's main vision is to create the best version of yourself, during and beyond a time that throws up unique challenges in our lives.

"It is an earnest attempt is to help you bring out the best in yourself, through measured interventions in the three core aspects of your being - Personal growth and development, mental and emotional well-being and spiritual growth. By creating a platform of experts from every domain to guide you through this beautiful journey called life." the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

