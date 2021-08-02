Anu Malik slammed for lifting national anthem of Israel for Ajay Devgn's ‘Diljale’

Anu Malik once again got trolled on social media for copying the same tune of Israel's national anthem titled Hatikvah. He had used it for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Ajay Devgn's 1996 film Diljale. He is trending with the hashtag AnuMalik. The whole incident grabbed everyone's attention after gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's second gold medal in the Olympics. And going by the ritual, the country’s flag was raised and their national anthem was played. The clip of Israel's national anthem at the Tokyo Olympics went viral instantly as many viewers immediately started trolling the singer on Twitter. However, it is not the first time he is trolled for plagiarism.

It is worth mentioning here that the track was crooned by Kumar Sanu and composed by Anu Malik. Hatikvah’ was composed in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as its National Anthem in 1948.Some of the most notable songs , which have been allegedly plagiarised by Malik are ‘’Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar’ from the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' which is allegedly a copy of the theme song of the 1971 hit 'The Godfather' and 'Neend Churayi Meri' from the 1997 film 'Ishq' which is allegedly a copy of 'Sending All My Love' by Linear. The film Diljale also stars Madhoo and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. Directed by Harry Baweja, Ajay played the role of a terrorist in the film while Sonali played his love interest. The action thriller garnered positive reviews upon its release.

