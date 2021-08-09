Anupam Kher mourns the death of her domestic help, says home will not be same

Veteran actor, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to mourn the death of his domestic help Madan Ram. The Saaransh star, penned down a heartfelt note for him and stated how he was a person who came into their lives silently and unknowingly made a very special place in it.In the caption, he stated, “Some people come in your life silently and unknowingly make a very special place in it. #MadanRam was one such person. He passed away one hour back. He was never just a domestic help. Even though much younger to all of us he was our guardian, our strength, unintentionally funny, the most honest and straightforward guy. He occasionally scolded me too.” While sharing his experience with Madan during the pandemic, he revealed, “His presence during the covid times made us feel secure. Even before you could ask him to do something, he would say ठीक है।(ok). I am sad will be an understatement. I will miss him opening the door with a shy and awkward smile when I go back. And million of other things. We will miss you dearest Madan! Home will not be same without you. Thank you for everything. Om Shanti mere dost!! Anupam, Kirron and Sikandar.”.

On the work front, Anupam recently shared details of of his 519th film along with the poster of the film. Kher unveiled, the first look poster of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa featuring him with Neena. He revealed that the movie will be a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America. “Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!," he wrote while unveiling the first look poster. In the poster, both Anupam and Neena are seen sitting on a bench with their hands crossed across their chest. Both are wearing pearl necklaces. While Anupam is seen wearing a white banyan and blue jeans, Neena looks gorgeous in a maroon dress with short hair. The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is known for writing and directing the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom Akkara Kazhchakal which was followed by a movie of the same name.