Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah starrer 'A Wednesday' clocks 13 years

The iconic film 'A Wednesday' starring veteran actors Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, on Sunday, clocked 13 years since it was theatrically released.

Actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film along with a still of his character from the movie. He expressed his gratitude for all the "love and appreciation".

"One of the most iconic films of our times #AWednesday completes 13years today. Thank you @neerajpofficial, #ShitalBhatia #AnjumRizvi for making me part of this gem of a film. Thank you #Neeraj for your love, warmth & appreciation over the last 13th years! It means the world to me #13YearsOfAWednesday #IndianCinema #LandmarkFilm #NaseerudinShah #AnupamKher," he captioned the post.

Director Neeraj Pandey also took to his Instagram handle and shared posters of the film along with the caption, "13 years on this day, a journey began. Dedicated to our audiences world over. Your love, blessings and encouragement made it all possible."

The film depicted an about-to-retire police commissioner (Anupam Kher) narrating a sequence of events of the most astounding day of his career, that unfolded on a particular Wednesday.

After receiving an anonymous tip about a bomb, the police commissioner must negotiate with the terrorist, who demands the release of four militants.

The thriller drama about a common man's plight and pain projected heroism and terrorism in a never-seen-before way.

The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Shital Bhatia and Anjum Rizvi.

( With inputs from ANI )

