Anupam Shyam's brother claims 'Aamir Khan assured help but stopped picking calls later

Late actor Anupam Shyam's brother Anurag Shyam has claimed that Aamir Khan had stopped taking their phone calls, months after assuring that he'd arrange for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh. "My mother died last month and Anupam couldn't go to Pratapgarh, where she stayed. He was shocked due to this. Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same"," he told Aaj Tak. “Aamir assured Anupam about getting a dialysis centre built in Pratapgarh, but Anupam’s wish couldn’t get fulfilled while he was alive. Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months", he added.

He also said that Anupam was upset with the news that his show would soon be pulled off air.

Anurag Shyam also said in the interview that the actor's health condition had improved and doctors had even removed the ventilator. However, his condition worsened after that and his blood pressure dropped sharply, he added. It led to multiple organ failure and his death. Anupam Shyam had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised about a week ago. He was best known for playing antagonists, and it was the TV show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 that made him a household name. He worked with Aamir in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan. Anupam Shyam breathed his last on Monday following multiple organ failure.He was seen in movies such as like Dil Se, Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Zakhm, Dushman, and Slumdog Millionaire among others. Recently, he was shooting for Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2.