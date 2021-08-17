Anurag Basu: There is romance in visualising a story for big-screen

Mumbai, Aug 17 Be it a complicated inter-twined story of urban life in a film like 'Life in a... Metro', taking us through nooks and corners of Singapore in 'Gangster' or even taking the audience through the beautiful hill-station of Darjeeling in one of his most successful films 'Barfi!', Anurag Basu is one of those filmmakers who always tries to treat his story like a painting unfolding on big-screen.

As the conversation around screen size and cinema changed in the post-pandemic era, the filmmaker says even though the process of learning and unlearning continues in his mind to stay relevant with time, he finds it romantic to visualise a story to be watched on the 70mm screen.

His film 'Ludo' has been selected to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

