Anushka Sharma aces street style fashion in UK

Anushka Sharma is known for acing her sartorial looks be it a red carpet gown or a simple airport look and on Sunday the actor gave more proof of it during a casual stroll in the streets of Nottingham in the UK.

Anushka is currently in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli and their 6-month-old daughter Vamika as India tours England for a cricket series.

On Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of solo pictures that sees her strolling the streets of Nottingham.

The first snap catches her million-dollar smile as breeze runs through her hair; the second and third picture shows her taking a stroll as she enjoys the English weather.

While the pictures are proof that the 'Patal Lok producer is spending a Happy Sunday in England, what not to miss is the street style fashion that she has totally graced.

Anushka is seen sporting a casual black tee with wide-leg ripped jeans, paired with white sneakers. She accessorized the outfit with some statement silver jewellery inclusive of necklaces, hand bracelets, and hoop earrings. Keeping her luscious locks open in the air, the actor looks classy and street-style chic.

Soon after sharing the picture, fans and fellow celebrities of the actor chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons in the awe of the beautiful pictures.

The picture garnered more than 1 million likes within four hours of being shared.

Of late, the actor has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. On Friday, she shared one of the most adorable group pictures from Durham, the UK where she could be seen posing with Virat, the rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav, and his wife Tanya Wadhwa, senior producer at BCCI- Rajal Arora.

Sharing the picture clicked in Durham, Anushka wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai".

For the unversed, India and England will lock horns in the Test series from August 4 in Nottingham. Last week, the Indian side played a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor