Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Kargil war heroes : "Your sacrifices will never be forgotten"

July 26th, every year, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas, in honour of the fallen heroes who lost their lives at the line of duty in the 1999 Kargil War. Anushka Sharma who comes from a army family, took a moment, to remember the brave hearts. The Band Baaja Baarat actress, wrote, "Remembering our brave soldiers and a big salute to their valour and grit. Your sacrifice will next be forgotten. Jai Hind (sic)."

On the work front, has been on a break from acting for a while now. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she has bankrolled several projects for OTT so far including Bulbbul, Paatal Lok