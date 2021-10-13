Anushka Sharma shares a new pic of daughter ' Vamika' on Durga Ashtami

Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of her daughter Vamika on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actor, who welcomed her daughter with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, named Vamika, which is the Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga. In the pic, Anushka was dressed in a t-shirt and was all smiles as she was seen playing with her little munchkin. Vamika was seen dressed in a baby pink coloured dress.

In the caption, Anushka had sent out Ashtami wishes to her fans. She wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami” along with a heart emoticon. Anushka had spent three months with Virat when the cricketer was playing in England. During their off days, Virat and Anushka explored the countryside of the UK and shared pictures as well. They also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday during their stay. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also been working on several of her production ventures like Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok and Netflix's Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri.

