Anushka Sharma shares birthday wishes for Sania Mirza on her 35th birthday

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Monday, shared heartfelt wishes for ace lawn tennis player Sania Mirza, on the occasion of her 35th birthday.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story in which she shared a photo of the tennis stalwart and along with it wrote, "Happy Birthday Sania! Wishing you love and light always."

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra also wished Sania by sharing an Insta story featuring both of them. Along with it, the 'I Hate Luv Storys' director penned, "Happy Birthday champ! Keep shining, smiling and laughing (at others) always @mirzasaniar."

Sania, who shares her birthday with her mother Nasima Mirza had shared a birthday post for her. Sharing a priceless throwback photo from her childhood, featuring her mother, Sania wrote, "Happy birthday mumma. Forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you." The post also included two pictures of the Mirza sisters, Anam and Sania, with their mom.

Last night, Sania, a former doubles world No. 1, who has won six Grand Slam titles in her career, celebrated her 35th birthday with her husband, Pakistan's former cricket captain, Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik by her side, along with some other friends and family. She re-posted glimpses from the celebration on her Instagram Stories last night.

What grabbed attention was her blue-coloured fondant birthday cake, which had 'Happy Birthday' written on it and was decorated with pink coloured flowers.

( With inputs from ANI )

